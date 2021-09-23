US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as taper fears ease
Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:02 IST
U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors largely brushed off concerns over the Federal Reserve's plans for tapering, while forecast raises from Accenture and Salesforce added to the positive mood.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.98 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,296.30.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.11 points, or 0.25%, at 4,406.75. The Nasdaq Composite gained 63.16 points, or 0.42%, to 14,960.00 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salesforce
- Nasdaq
- Federal Reserve's
- U.S.
- Accenture
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow fall after inflation data; Big Tech supports Nasdaq
Growth in SME segment due to digital transformation amid pandemic: Salesforce
Infoglen Builds a Robust and Agile Tool for Talent Acquisition, Powered by its Expertise on Salesforce
Eduvanz Partners with Salesforce to Simplify Lending to Students
Salesforce rival Freshworks valued at over $12 bln in debut