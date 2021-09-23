Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as taper fears ease

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:02 IST
U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors largely brushed off concerns over the Federal Reserve's plans for tapering, while forecast raises from Accenture and Salesforce added to the positive mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.98 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,296.30.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.11 points, or 0.25%, at 4,406.75. The Nasdaq Composite gained 63.16 points, or 0.42%, to 14,960.00 at the opening bell.

