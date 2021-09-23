Left Menu

MP: Head constable killed, buried in Seoni district

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:59 IST
MP: Head constable killed, buried in Seoni district
A 46-year-old head constable was allegedly killed by some persons and buried in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Thursday. The police on Thursday exhumed the body of head constable Vijay Baghel with the help of a JCB machine in Bamhodi Sailua area, around 15 km from Seoni district headquarters, an official said. According to the police, Baghel, who was recently transferred to Chand police station in neighbouring Chhindwara, had been reported missing by his family on Tuesday, said P S Balre, sub-divisional officer of police of Chhindwara district's Chaurai area. The policeman, who hailed from Jaitpur village in Seoni, lived with his family in Chaurai, the official said.

Following Baghel’s disappearance, the police detained some suspects and during interrogation, they revealed that he had been killed and buried in Seoni, he said. Initial investigations suggest that the killing was a fallout of a financial dealing, in which Baghel had lent Rs 12 lakh to someone, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

