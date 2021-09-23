Left Menu

Kerala yet to implement HSRP for existing vehicles: NGO

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has not implemented high security registration plates (HSRP) for existing vehicles in the state despite central government notifications and Supreme Court directions to ensure it is done across the country, an NGO on road safety claimed on Thursday.

The southern state has also not implemented the colour coded HSRP scheme, NGO Raahat the Safe Community Foundation's chairman -- Kamal Soi -- told reporters here.

He urged the government and people of Kerala to urgently implement it without any further delay claiming ''it is imperative for the envisaged road safety in India as per the world standards''.

Soi said he met Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju and senior officials in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday with regard to the non-implementation of HSRP on old vehicles in the state and for ensuring smartcard-based vehicle registration and driving license.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

