Man absconding for 7 years arrested in J&K’s Samba

A man booked for culpable homicide, who was absconding for the last seven years, was arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

Madan Lal was booked for rash driving and culpable homicide at Samba Police Station.

He was evading arrest since 2014, they said. Based on specific information, a police team arrested Lal from Rahyian village in Samba, police said.

