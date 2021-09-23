Left Menu

Man absconding for 7 years arrested in J&K’s Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:46 IST
Man absconding for 7 years arrested in J&K’s Samba
  • Country:
  • India

A man booked for culpable homicide, who was absconding for the last seven years, was arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

Madan Lal was booked for rash driving and culpable homicide at Samba Police Station.

He was evading arrest since 2014, they said. Based on specific information, a police team arrested Lal from Rahyian village in Samba, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021