Man absconding for 7 years arrested in J&K’s Samba
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A man booked for culpable homicide, who was absconding for the last seven years, was arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.
Madan Lal was booked for rash driving and culpable homicide at Samba Police Station.
He was evading arrest since 2014, they said. Based on specific information, a police team arrested Lal from Rahyian village in Samba, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samba
- Jammu
- Madan Lal
- Rahyian village
- Samba Police
- Kashmir
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Jammu; to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine
Every adult in J-K's Samba received at least one dose of Covid vaccine: Official
RSS, BJP breaking composite culture of J-K, says Rahul Gandhi in Jammu
Centre making all efforts for overall development of Jammu and Kashmir: Union Minister
JK Govt adopting Tripura’s e- procurement model for procuring foodgrains in Jammu division