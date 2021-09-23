Left Menu

Man held for rape attempt on minor in Andhra's Krishna district

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 23-09-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to rape a 11-year-old girl here in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, police said.

The girl, a class 5 student, was sleeping alone in her house when the accused neighbour, T Saibabu, entered her house and tried to rape her. The accused fled the spot after the girl raised an alerm, Circle Inspector R Ankababu said.

The accused was arrested on Thursday evening, he added.

A case has been registered in Chilakalapudi police station under the provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

