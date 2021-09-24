U.S. Vice President Harris welcomes India's resuming COVID exports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 01:09 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she welcomes India's announcement that it will resume COVID-19 vaccine exports.
India announced this week that it resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines later this year. India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines, stopped exports of COVID shots in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded.
