N.Korea wants hostile policy scrapped prior to ending Korean War -KCNA
North Korea urged the United States and South Korea on Friday to abandon what it called their hostile policy and double standards towards it before formal talks can be held on ending the 1950-53 Korean War, state news agency KCNA said.
That conflict ended in a truce but not a peace treaty.
