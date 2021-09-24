Left Menu

Centre provides over 81.39 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs

More than 81.39 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) and nearly 86 lakh doses are in pipeline, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

24-09-2021
More than 81.39 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) and nearly 86 lakh doses are in pipeline, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. As per an official release, the Centre has provided 81,39,33,785 vaccine doses to all the states and UTs so far (free of cost channel) through the direct state procurement category, while 85,92,550 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

The ministry further said that 4,23,43,720 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs, free of cost. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," the release added. (ANI)

