Russia reports record 828 daily deaths from COVID-19
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:28 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia reported 828 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Friday, above the previous all-time high reported a day earlier amid a spike in new cases.
The authorities reported 21,379 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from 21,438 cases on Thursday.
