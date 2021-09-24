Left Menu

Russia reports record 828 daily deaths from COVID-19

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:28 IST
Representative Image
Russia reported 828 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Friday, above the previous all-time high reported a day earlier amid a spike in new cases.

The authorities reported 21,379 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from 21,438 cases on Thursday.

