Egypt approves one-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for use - RDIF

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Egypt has authorized Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the shot abroad, said on Friday.

The country approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

