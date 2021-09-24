Left Menu

Maha govt sanctions four barrages under Purna project in Parbhani

Speaking to reporters here after reviewing irrigation projects in the district, Patil said the barrages will come up in Pota, Jodparli, Pimpalgaon Kute and Mamdapur.The condition of canals, and other water-carrying channels is bad and there is a constant demand from public representatives to carry out repairs.

PTI | Parbhani | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:39 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil on Friday said the state irrigation department has sanctioned the construction of four barrages under the Purna project in Parbhani. Speaking to reporters here after reviewing irrigation projects in the district, Patil said the barrages will come up in Pota, Jodparli, Pimpalgaon Kute, and Mamdapur.

''The condition of canals, and other water-carrying channels is bad and there is a constant demand from public representatives to carry out repairs. The ministry will make a decision on it and a provision will be made for funds,'' the minister said. The water availability under the Purna project in Parbhani is 172 mcm. To utilize this water, the irrigation department has sanctioned barrages in Pota, Jodparli, Pimpalgaon Kute, and Mamdapur, he said. ''The water-carrying capacity of channels of lower Dudhna project is 1,200 cusecs, but the water with a speed of 600 cusecs can't flow through it because of its poor condition. Land acquisition is also needed to take water to the tail end,'' Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

