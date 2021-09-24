Left Menu

Maha: Man held for molesting woman at railway station

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, railway police said on Friday.

The Vasai Railway police have arrested the accused Raju Pappu Yadav under sections 354(A) (assault or using criminal force to any woman) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, senior inspector Sachin Ingawale said. According to the police, the victim was standing on a platform of Mira Road railway station on Wednesday evening, when the accused allegedly molested her and made objectionable gestures at her.

The woman immediately raised an alarm, following which people on the platform caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the Railway Police, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

