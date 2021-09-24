Left Menu

HNA Group's chairman taken away by police due to suspected crime - company statement

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:33 IST
HNA Group's chairman taken away by police due to suspected crime - company statement
China's HNA Group chairman Chen Feng has been taken away by police due to suspected criminal offenses, according to a statement published on its official WeChat account on Friday. HNA's CEO Tan Xiangdong was also taken away by police for suspected crime, it added.

The group said its bankruptcy and restructuring work is progressing smoothly.

