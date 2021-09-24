HNA Group's chairman taken away by police due to suspected crime - company statement

China's HNA Group chairman Chen Feng has been taken away by police due to suspected criminal offenses, according to a statement published on its official WeChat account on Friday. HNA's CEO Tan Xiangdong was also taken away by police for suspected crime, it added.

The group said its bankruptcy and restructuring work is progressing smoothly.

