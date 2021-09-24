Huawei CFO Meng to appear virtually in Brooklyn federal court

The chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms company Huawei Technologies, Meng Wanzhou, will appear on Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, according to the court calendar.

A person familiar with the situation told Reuters Meng will appear virtually. Huawei was not immediately reachable for comment.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant that charged her with fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran. She says she is innocent and has been fighting extradition to the United States from Canada. Meng is confined to Vancouver and monitored 24/7 by private security that she pays for as part of her bail agreement.

Judicial hearings in her extradition case wrapped up in August, with the date for a ruling to be set on Oct. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)