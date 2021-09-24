Left Menu

BSF orders inquiry after two of its personnel killed in firing following altercation in Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday ordered a departmental inquiry into an incident in which two of its personnel were killed and another injured in firing after an altercation at an outpost along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Gomati district on Thursday.

24-09-2021
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday ordered a departmental inquiry into an incident in which two of its personnel were killed and another injured in firing after an altercation at an outpost along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Gomati district on Thursday. A senior BSF officer informed ANI that on September 23 evening, in an unfortunate incident, which started with a minor altercation at the duty Observation Post near the border fencing, ultimately led to fratricidal cross firing in which two BSF personnel namely Head Constable Satbir Singh and Constable Pratap Singh of 20 Battalion of BSF died at the spot and one BSF personnel namely Sub-Inspector Ram Kumar, Post Commander of Border Out Post (BOP) Khagracheri received bullet injury on both his legs.

He added that the incident took place near the Fence Gate on Indo-Bangladesh International Border of BOP Khagracheri, which falls under Police Station Silacheri of Gomati district in Tripura. "A departmental inquiry is being conducted to find out the actual cause of the incident. An FIR has been lodged at Police Station, Silacheri and the matter is under investigation by the local police," he added.

Further investigation in this matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

