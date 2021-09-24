Left Menu

MP: Four nabbed with rare red sand boas in Indore

The polices special task force STF on Friday arrested four persons with five rare red sand boas in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district, an official said. The endangered snakes are used in superstitious rituals and black magic, and sold in the illicit market, the official said.Acting on a tip-off, an STF team intercepted a motorcycle in Khudail area and nabbed four men carrying the snakes in bags, STF superintendent of police Manish Khatri said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-09-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:23 IST
MP: Four nabbed with rare red sand boas in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

The police's special task force (STF) on Friday arrested four persons with five rare red sand boas in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said. The endangered snakes are used in superstitious rituals and black magic, and sold in the illicit market, the official said.

“Acting on a tip-off, an STF team intercepted a motorcycle in Khudail area and nabbed four men carrying the snakes in bags,” STF superintendent of police Manish Khatri said. The five snakes are valued at Rs 2.25 crore in the illicit market, he said.

The rescued reptiles have been taken to the civic-run Kamla Nehru Zoo, the official said, adding that police are on the lookout for the other accused involved in the racket.

Red sand boa, popularly known as two-headed snake, is listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. PTI HWP LAL ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021