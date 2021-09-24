Migrant camp on Texas border cleared, county judge says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:03 IST
A migrant camp housing mostly Haitian migrants on the southern border of Texas has been cleared, a local county judge told Reuters on Friday.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens said only a few "stragglers" remained at the camp.
