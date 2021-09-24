Left Menu

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:19 IST
IPL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs CSK
  • United Arab Emirates

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Kohli b Chahal 38 Faf du Plessis c Saini b Maxwell 31 Moeen Ali c Kohli b Patel 23 Ambati Rayudu c de Villiers b Patel 32 Suresh Raina not out 17 MS Dhoni not out 11 Extras (LB-1, NB-2, WD-2) 5 Total (For 4 wickets in 18.1 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-71, 3-118, 4-133.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 3-0-23-0, Navdeep Saini 2-0-25-0, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-40-0, Harshal Patel 3.1-0-25-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-26-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-17-1.

