Teen girl held hostage, raped by youth for 4 days in Rajasthan's Bundi

A teenage girl was abducted, held hostage and repeatedly raped by a 23-year-old agricultural labourer in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Friday.

The victim was also held hostage for four days in a house in Dei town of the district where she faced the ordeal while the accused man's aide guarded the place outside.

The girl was rescued by her family members on Wednesday following which the police recorded her statements and arrested the two accused on Thursday and produced them before court on Friday that ordered them to be sent to jail under judicial custody.

The two accused were identified as Bablu Meena (23) of Surli village and Raju alias Rajendra Meena (35) of Dei town.

The minor survivor's maternal uncle, who she lived with, lodged a missing report in Dei police station on Saturday last week. However, the girl was later rescued from a house in the same police station area on Wednesday, DSP, Nainwa, Kailash Chand Jat, who is probing the case, said on Friday evening.

The teenager, in her statement to the police, alleged that Bablu Meena abducted her last Friday night and held her hostage in a house in an agriculture field where he worked as a wage labourer, the DSP said.

Bablu Meena allegedly raped her repeatedly for four days there while the other accused Raju stood outside, the girl alleged stating that the latter did not rape her, the DSP said.

On the bases of her statement, the police incorporated Sections 376 (D,A) and Sections 363 and 366 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case and sent her for a medical examination, he said.

The girl's statements would be recorded on Monday next week, he added.

She hails from Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh but had been living with her maternal uncle since her early childhood and was a school dropout, Jat said.

