Mayorkas says results of investigation of border agents will be made public

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 00:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday an investigation of treatment of Haitian migrants will conclude quickly and will be made public.

The Biden administration has faced strong criticism in recent days for deporting hundreds of migrants back to the Caribbean nation from a camp on the U.S.-Mexican border. Haiti is the poorest country in the Western hemisphere.

