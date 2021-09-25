Mayorkas says results of investigation of border agents will be made public
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 00:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday an investigation of treatment of Haitian migrants will conclude quickly and will be made public.
The Biden administration has faced strong criticism in recent days for deporting hundreds of migrants back to the Caribbean nation from a camp on the U.S.-Mexican border. Haiti is the poorest country in the Western hemisphere.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Department of Energy, India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Launch the India-US Task Force on Biofuels
Haitian prosecutors seek to interview PM over presidential killing
U.S. Department of Energy, India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and USISPF launch the India-US Task Force on Biofuels
Haiti chief prosecutor calls for PM to be charged in president's killing
Gunmen kidnap 20 foreigners, likely from Haiti and Venezuela, from Mexico hotel