Huawei CFO failed to tell truth about Iran operations -U.S. DOJ

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou admitted to misleading a bank about the company's business in Iran, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday, after striking a deferred prosecution agreement that will allow Meng to leave Canada.

The DOJ said it continues to prepare for trial against Huawei, and looks forward to proving its case in court.

