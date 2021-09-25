Left Menu

Huawei CFO failed to tell truth about Iran operations -U.S. DOJ

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 00:59 IST
Huawei CFO failed to tell truth about Iran operations -U.S. DOJ

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou admitted to misleading a bank about the company's business in Iran, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday, after striking a deferred prosecution agreement that will allow Meng to leave Canada.

The DOJ said it continues to prepare for trial against Huawei, and looks forward to proving its case in court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021