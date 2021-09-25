Huawei CFO failed to tell truth about Iran operations -U.S. DOJ
Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 00:59 IST
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou admitted to misleading a bank about the company's business in Iran, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday, after striking a deferred prosecution agreement that will allow Meng to leave Canada.
The DOJ said it continues to prepare for trial against Huawei, and looks forward to proving its case in court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Meng
- Huawei
- U.S. Justice Department
- Meng Wanzhou
- Canada
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FaceTime account used by suspect to chat with other accused to execute Mansukh Hiran's murder: NIA chargesheet
Union Minister Smriti Irani to attend 'POSHAN Maah' celebrations in Manipur
IAEA-Iran agreement raises hopes for fresh nuclear talks with U.S.
Iran to allow IAEA to service nuclear monitoring cameras after talks
Iran to allow IAEA to service nuclear monitoring cameras after talks