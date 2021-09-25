Mumbai crime branch officer caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe
An assistant police inspector of the Mumbai crime branch was caught taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, which was part of the amount that he had demanded not initiating any action against an accused in a car theft case, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.
API Nagesh Ambadas Puranik, 45, was caught red-handed at the crime branch's property cell in Byculla of central Mumbai on Friday, he said. Puranik had demanded a Rs 12 lakh bribe from the wife of a man, who is accused in a luxury car theft case. He had told her that if the money is paid, no action would be taken against her husband and his friend, the official said.
Puranik had already received Rs 4 lakh bribe and was demanding the remaining Rs 8 lakh from the complainant, he said.
However, she approached the officials of the ACB unit in Worli. After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and Puranik was caught while collecting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from the complainant, he said. An offense under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Puranik and he was being questioned, the ACB official said.
