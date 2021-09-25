India aims to become self-reliant, global leader in trade: V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said that despite COVID-19 hurdles, India aims to become self-reliant and a global leader in trade, in tune with Prime Ministers' vision of 'Make in India, Make for the world'. While inaugurating the Exporters and Industry Leaders Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the 'Vanijya Utsav', the Minister said that the Central government is planning to bring several reforms to ease business and to provide a hassle-free transparent system to promote the industries.

"The ministry of commerce has been taking various steps to facilitate agricultural exports and initiatives have taken to achieve merchandise exports to 400 billion US dollars in the fiscal year 2021-22. A concerted effort from various ministries at Central and state government level is essential for this and the ministry of External Affair, through its various missions abroad, supports these trade promotion initiatives" he added. Speaking at the conclave, Kerala Speaker MB Rajesh said "The state government is to transform Kerala into a vibrant investment destination with an effective entrepreneurial society through inclusive, eco-friendly, and sustainable economic growth with the creation of employment opportunities"

To which Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev added that the aim of the state government is to transform Kerala into a vibrant destination by promoting entrepreneurship and creating employment opportunities using local and natural resources. "To support the industries, the government has developed a grievance redressal mechanism which functions in a time-bound manner. The state government plans to repeal or update outdated acts, develop effective land use and land lease policy with simplified terms for exit and change of ownership for ease of doing business," he said.

Spices Board Chairman A G Thankappan, in his keynote address, said, "Kerala has a prominent space in the spice trade and is thriving to improve the quality of spices by adopting good agricultural and processing practices." The Exporters and Industry Leaders Conclave was organized as part of the Vanijya Saptah celebrations, which began in Kochi at the beginning of the week. A big lineup of central and state ministers, top bureaucrats, industry captains and leaders attended the conclave.

The conclave was convened jointly by the Department of Commerce, Government of India; Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Kerala; Spices Board India, Directorate General of Foreign Trade and Confederation of Indian Industry. Major export leaders and industrial heads took part in the event held at Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)