Worker dies in private iron factory

An employee of a private sponge iron factory was killed after he accidentally fell into the burning furnace in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said. The victim was identified as Vikash Kumar Yadav (32), said A K Azad, Officer-in-charge of Charhi Police Station.

Azad said Yadav was a worker of the Chintapurni Iron and Sponge Iron factory situated under the jurisdiction of Charhi police station. Yadav accidentally fell into the burning furnace of the factory and was charred to death on Thursday night.

The charred body was retrieved from the furnace with great difficulty and sent for post-mortem in Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital, police said. The employees demanded a payment of Rs 15 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and a job to one member of the family. The company management has agreed to pay compensation of Rs 6.5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and also employment to one member of the family. Police have registered a case in Charhi police station in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)