Japan's Princess Mako to give up one-off payment in controversial marriage-media

Japan's Princess Mako to give up one-off payment in controversial marriage
Japan's Princess Mako is set to forego a one-off, $1-million payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate, reports said on Saturday, clearing the way for a marriage delayed for years by controversy over her fiance.
Japan's Princess Mako is set to forego a one-off, $1-million payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate, reports said on Saturday, clearing the way for a marriage delayed for years by controversy over her fiance. The 29-year-old granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and her former college classmate, Kei Komuro, announced their engagement in 2017. But the marriage was put off after reports of a financial dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance.
The princess had previously expressed her desire to give up the payment, worth up to 150 million yen ($1.35 million), given public criticism about her fiance, and the government decided to accept her wishes, said public broadcaster NHK and others. NHK said the wedding date may be announced in October.
The media have said the couple plans to live in the United States. Under Japan's males-only royal succession law, female members of the imperial family lose their status on marrying commoners.
