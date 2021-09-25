Army officer cycling from Leh to Manali to set Guinness record

An Indian Army officer is cycling from Leh to Manali in an attempt to set a Guinness record for the ''fastest solo cycling (men)'', a defense spokesman said.

Lt Col Sripada Sriram of the strategic Strikers Division started cycling for his mission after being flagged off by Brig R K Thakur from Leh at 4 am on Saturday, the spokesman said.

He said the officer would attempt to cover the distance of 472 km with a total elevation gain of approximately 8,000 meters.

The route involves crossing five major passes in tough weather conditions, the spokesman said, adding the officer is expected to reach Manali in Himachal Pradesh by September 26 afternoon. ''This event becomes more special as it is part of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations and marks the occasion of 195th Gunners' Day," the spokesman said.

India is celebrating 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark the 50th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

