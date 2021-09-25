Thane man studying in Ireland loses Rs 5.30 lakh to cyber fraudster

A Thane man studying in Dublin University in Ireland has allegedly lost Rs 5.30 lakh to a cyber fraudster, police said on Saturday.

Mandar Kotnis, pursuing his Masters in Computer Science, had gone to Ireland on September 2 this year, and got a call on September 23 from a person who identified himself as an Irish official.

''He was told he had watched some site which is prohibited in the United States of America and hackers could now siphon off money from his account. In order to avoid this, the caller asked Kotnis to transfer the money he had in his Thane account. When the victim went ahead, he realised he had lost Rs 5.30 lakh,'' an official from Chitalsar police station in Thane's Wagle Estate area said.

As per a complaint filed by the victim's mother's, a case under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered against an unidentified person, Thane police PRO Jaimala Wasave said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)