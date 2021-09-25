Left Menu

Thane man studying in Ireland loses Rs 5.30 lakh to cyber fraudster

A Thane man studying in Dublin University in Ireland has allegedly lost Rs 5.30 lakh to a cyber fraudster, police said on Saturday.Mandar Kotnis, pursuing his Masters in Computer Science, had gone to Ireland on September 2 this year, and got a call on September 23 from a person who identified himself as an Irish official.He was told he had watched some site which is prohibited in the United States of America and hackers could now siphon off money from his account.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 17:30 IST
Thane man studying in Ireland loses Rs 5.30 lakh to cyber fraudster
  • Country:
  • India

A Thane man studying in Dublin University in Ireland has allegedly lost Rs 5.30 lakh to a cyber fraudster, police said on Saturday.

Mandar Kotnis, pursuing his Masters in Computer Science, had gone to Ireland on September 2 this year, and got a call on September 23 from a person who identified himself as an Irish official.

''He was told he had watched some site which is prohibited in the United States of America and hackers could now siphon off money from his account. In order to avoid this, the caller asked Kotnis to transfer the money he had in his Thane account. When the victim went ahead, he realised he had lost Rs 5.30 lakh,'' an official from Chitalsar police station in Thane's Wagle Estate area said.

As per a complaint filed by the victim's mother's, a case under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered against an unidentified person, Thane police PRO Jaimala Wasave said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021