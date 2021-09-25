NCB arrests four for drug possession during raids in Goa

The Narcotic Control Bureau has arrested four persons, including a South African national, for possession of drugs in a series of raids over the week in Goa, an official said on Saturday.

The NCB's Goa sub zone unit arrested Nouman Savery (22), a native of Chhattisgarh at Siolim beach village in North Goa on Wednesday, following which they nabbed his partner Siddiq Ahmed (25) of Hyderabad, the official said.

In a different operation on Friday, the NCB team seized a small quantity of charas from the house of South African national Demetriades Agisilaos at Pernem in North Goa, he said.

During another raid, the NCB Mumbai and Goa units seized intermediate quantity of Ecstasy pills at Nagoa village in North Goa on Friday and arrested one Mayur Mohnani, a resident of Mumbai, the official said.

All the accused have been sent to judicial custody, he added.

