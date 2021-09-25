Left Menu

Bhopal AIIMS deputy director caught while `taking bribe'

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:00 IST
The Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI on Saturday caught the deputy director of Bhopal's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh for clearing a chemist's bills.

A chemist who supplied medicines and hospital consumables to the AIIMS had approached the CBI alleging that deputy director (administration) Dhirendra Pratap Singh had asked for five percent `commission' or Rs 2 lakh to clear bills of Rs 40 lakh. The complainant runs a Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra on the AIIMS premises here.

CBI officials laid a trap and Singh was caught while accepting Rs one lakh, the first installment of the `bribe', from the complainant, the Central investigation agency said in a release.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, it added.

CBI teams also conducted searches at Singh's office and home, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

