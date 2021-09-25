Bhopal AIIMS deputy director caught while `taking bribe'

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI on Saturday caught the deputy director of Bhopal's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh for clearing a chemist's bills.

A chemist who supplied medicines and hospital consumables to the AIIMS had approached the CBI alleging that deputy director (administration) Dhirendra Pratap Singh had asked for five percent `commission' or Rs 2 lakh to clear bills of Rs 40 lakh. The complainant runs a Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra on the AIIMS premises here.

CBI officials laid a trap and Singh was caught while accepting Rs one lakh, the first installment of the `bribe', from the complainant, the Central investigation agency said in a release.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, it added.

CBI teams also conducted searches at Singh's office and home, sources said.

