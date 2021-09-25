Left Menu

Major reshuffle in Delhi Police, 11 Special Commissioners transferred

In a major reshuffle, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday transferred 40 senior Delhi Police officers, including 11 Special Commissioners and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, an official order said. Those transferred include 11 Special Commissioners of Police, one Additional Commissioner of Police and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:20 IST
In a major reshuffle, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday transferred 40 senior Delhi Police officers, including 11 Special Commissioners and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, an official order said. The move comes a day after a dramatic shootout took place inside a courtroom in Rohini court which left three people, including gangster Jitender Gogi, dead. Those transferred include 11 Special Commissioners of Police, one Additional Commissioner of Police and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, the order said. DCP South, Atul Kumar Thakur, has been transferred as DCP Headquarter–I, DCP Central Jasmeet Singh has been transferred as DCP Special Cell, DCP Security Gaurav Sharma will be DCP Southwest, DCP (7th Bn DAP) Benita Mary Jaiker will be DCP South, DCP PCR, Esha Pandey, will be DCP Southeast, and DCP outer North Rajeev Rajan has been transferred to Special Cell, the order said.

