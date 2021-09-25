Helicopter crash: Haryana governor visits residence of deceased Army officer

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday visited the residence of Major Anuj Rajput in Panchkula near here and paid tributes to the departed soul of the Army officer.

Rajput was killed after an Army helicopter crash-landed in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 21 that also left co-pilot Major Rohit Kumar dead.

The Governor also consoled the family members of the fallen officer at his residence in Sector-20 and assured them all support and cooperation of the state Government, an official statement said.

Dattatreya expressed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family and said the government stands with them in this hour of need.

While describing Rajput as a promising officer, he said that the whole country is feeling proud of his valour.

The Governor said Rajput has made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

The sacrifice made by him would not go in vain as it will inspire the young generation, he said.

He said the brave soldiers of Haryana have always been in the forefront in sacrificing their lives for the unity and integrity of the country and Rajput is also one of them.

He was a successful pilot and his martyrdom will always be remembered with reverence, Dattatreya added.

The Governor also interacted with the children in the family and encouraged them to work hard in their life.

Among those present on the occasion, included Kulbansh Singh, father of the Army officer, mother Usha Rani, and other family members.

