Left Menu

Helicopter crash: Haryana governor visits residence of deceased Army officer

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:08 IST
Helicopter crash: Haryana governor visits residence of deceased Army officer
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday visited the residence of Major Anuj Rajput in Panchkula near here and paid tributes to the departed soul of the Army officer.

Rajput was killed after an Army helicopter crash-landed in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 21 that also left co-pilot Major Rohit Kumar dead.

The Governor also consoled the family members of the fallen officer at his residence in Sector-20 and assured them all support and cooperation of the state Government, an official statement said.

Dattatreya expressed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family and said the government stands with them in this hour of need.

While describing Rajput as a promising officer, he said that the whole country is feeling proud of his valour.

The Governor said Rajput has made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

The sacrifice made by him would not go in vain as it will inspire the young generation, he said.

He said the brave soldiers of Haryana have always been in the forefront in sacrificing their lives for the unity and integrity of the country and Rajput is also one of them.

He was a successful pilot and his martyrdom will always be remembered with reverence, Dattatreya added.

The Governor also interacted with the children in the family and encouraged them to work hard in their life.

Among those present on the occasion, included Kulbansh Singh, father of the Army officer, mother Usha Rani, and other family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021