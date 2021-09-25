CM denounces Bharat Bandh by farmers' bodies

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday denounced the call for Bharat Bandh by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre's three contentious farm laws on September 27, saying disrupting economic activities post COVID-19 was not in the interest of the nation.

People have just now started performing various tasks after suffering for one-and-half years due to the pandemic, he said. ''They have started their business activities. It is our duty to make sure that people should not face hardship,'' Bommai told reporters.

The morcha is an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation.

Several organisations and associations have lend their support to the Bandh. However, many others have not joined it, saying that it was not the right time to hold such an agitation PTI GMS BN BN

