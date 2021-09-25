Left Menu

Mali asked private Russian military firm for help against insurgents - IFX

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:32 IST
Mali asked private Russian military firm for help against insurgents - IFX
  • Russia

Mali has asked a private Russian military company to help to fight against insurgents, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Russian government has nothing to do with this cooperation, RIA news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.

European Union ties with Mali could be seriously affected if it allows Russian private military contractors to operate in the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier this week.

