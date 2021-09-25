Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Jaipur from Delhi's Tihar jail for interrogation

Jaipur Police have arrested and brought notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplices on a production warrant from two jails in New Delhi separately in connection with a threat call made to a city-based businessman.

A WhatsApp call was made on September 7 to demand protection money of Rs 1 crore, following which the businessman informed Jaipur police. The local police traced the caller to Mandoli jail in New Delhi.

During investigation, it came to light that the call was made by Bishnoi's gang. His accomplice Sampat Nehra, who was lodged in Mandoli jail, was brought to Jaipur on production warrant two days back, Additional Commissioner of Jaipur Police Ajay Pal Lamba said.

He said that on the basis of information received from Nehra, Lawrence Bishnoi was also brought to Jaipur on production warrant from Tihar jail on Friday night under tight security arrangements.

Both the accused are under custody of Jaipur police till September 28 and they are being interrogated further.

The officer said this is the first case in Jaipur where the involvement of Lawrence gang has come to light.

He informed that more than 80 cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot, abduction, extortion etc. are registered against them in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other states.

While Lawrence is from Punjab, Nehra belongs to Churu in Rajasthan. PTI SDA HDA

