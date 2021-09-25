Cadet from Maldives dies at NDA

A 21-year-old cadet of the National Defense Academy (NDA) in Pune district died on Saturday after collapsing during a training activity, authorities said.

Mohammad Sultan Ahmed, the deceased, was from Maldives, the NDA said in a late night statement.

Earlier, Poornima Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3), had said that Ahmed reportedly collapsed during a 12-km training run and she had asked local police station to conduct an inquiry into the death as per the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In its statement, the premier defense academy said Ahmed collapsed during ''an organized training activity'' and despite best efforts could not be revived.

''A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death. The cadet had reported to NDA on March 12, this year as part of the 145 course and was in the second term. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,'' the NDA said.

The Maldivian Embassy has been informed about the death, it added.

