Sugarmills in Muzaffarnagar asked to start crushing operations by 3rd week of Oct

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-09-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:49 IST
  • India

Sugar mills here have been asked to start their crushing operations in time and complete their preparation up to the third week of October.

Joint Cane Commissioner Vivesh Kanojiya has asked the sugar mills to start the crushing season for 2021-22 in time.

He added that the sugar mills should complete their preparation up to the third week of October.

Kojima, who is the nodal officer for Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur sugar mills, has visited the mills in Khatauli and Mansurpur in the Muzaffarnagar district and reviewed the preparation for starting the crushing season.

He has directed sugar mill firms' management and the department officers to ensure starting crushing season in time.

The state government has directed to start crushing work till the third week of October. Kanojiya has come from Lucknow to review the situation in the crushing season.

