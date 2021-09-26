Left Menu

Deputy chief of Russia's Novatek says he will fight US tax charges

Mark Gyetvay, a deputy chief of Russian natural gas producer Novatek, who was arrested last week in the United States on tax charges, said on social media on Sunday that he had pleaded not guilty and would fight the charges.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 14:45 IST
Mark Gyetvay, deputy chief of Russian natural gas producer Novatek, who was arrested last week in the United States on tax charges, said on social media on Sunday that he had pleaded not guilty and would fight the charges. "Dear friends and colleagues. On Thursday I was indicted for baseless tax charges that I already settled through a voluntary program, and pleaded not guilty. I will vigorously fight these charges and will continue to discuss gas topics as normal," Gyetvay wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that Gyetvay had been arrested on tax charges related to $93 million hidden in offshore accounts. He faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted. Gyetvay, who holds passports from both the United States and Russia, was subsequently ordered released on an $80 million bond by U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Frazier of the federal court for Florida's Middle District, according to court filings.

He has been the leading voice at Novatek, anchoring conference calls with investors and representing the company at industry events as it seeks funds for liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

