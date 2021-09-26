Left Menu

Mumbai: Man loses 2 fingers in sword attack by sibling

A man lost two fingers after his younger brother allegedly attacked him with a sword in Kena market area of Deonar in Mumbai as the victim had opposed the sale of drugs by the accused, police said on Sunday.Salim Gafoor Sheikh was attacked by his brother Javed and some of the latters associates, a Deonar police station official said.Salim has lost two fingers and is recuperating in a civic hospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 16:15 IST
Mumbai: Man loses 2 fingers in sword attack by sibling
  • Country:
  • India

A man lost two fingers after his younger brother allegedly attacked him with a sword in Kena market area of Deonar in Mumbai as the victim had opposed the sale of drugs by the accused, police said on Sunday.

Salim Gafoor Sheikh was attacked by his brother Javed and some of the latter's associates, a Deonar police station official said.

''Salim has lost two fingers and is recuperating in a civic hospital. Javed, who is a history sheeter with two narcotics cases as well as murder and attempt to murder charges against him name, is absconding. A case was registered on September 22,'' the official said.

A case under section 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon) of IPC has been registered against Javed and two others, but no arrest has been made so far, said Zone VI Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021