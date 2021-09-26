Chief of naval staff arrives in Oman for 3-day official visit

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh on Sunday arrived in Oman for a three-day official visit from September 27 to 29, informed the Ministry of Defence. According to the ministry, the visit aims to consolidate bilateral defence relations with Oman and also to explore new avenues for defence cooperation.

The Chief of the Naval Staff is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) in Muscat. During the visit, the Chief of the Naval Staff would also be interacting with the senior hierarchy of Oman including Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff Sultan's Armed Forces; Maj Gen Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander of Royal Army of Oman; Air Vice Marshal Khamis Bin Hammad Bin Sultan Al Ghafri, Commander of Royal Air Force of Oman and Dr Mohammad Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al Zaabi, Secretary-General, Ministry of Defence (MoD).

As per the ministry, he would also be visiting key defence installations like Muaskar Al Mustafa (MAM) Camp, Maritime Security Centre (MSC), Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Al Musanna Air Base and National Defence College, Oman. The ministry further stated that the Indian Navy cooperates with the Royal Navy of Oman on many fronts, which include operational interactions, training cooperation, and exchange of Subject Matter Experts in various fields.

Both Navies have been participating in the biennial maritime exercise Naseem Al Bahr since 1993. This exercise was last conducted in 2020, off Goa and the next edition is scheduled in 2022, said the ministry. This official visit of the Chief of the Naval Staff to Oman highlights the growing cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman, it added. (ANI)

