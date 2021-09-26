Physical hearing in SC may start post-Dussehra break: CJI

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Sunday said that hopefully, full-fledged physical hearings in Supreme Court may resume after the Dussehra vacation, adding that judges don't have any problem with the opening of the courts. Speaking at the felicitation function organised in honour of Chief Justice of India and Judges of Supreme Court by Lady Advocates of the apex court, CJI Ramana said judges are not against physical hearings but many lawyers do not prefer it.

He said, "I have no issue, even during the pandemic time I was ready... the majority of the advocates are not preferring physical courts for whatever reason. Senior counsels have some reservations but youngsters and other advocates are willing to come. Hopefully, after the Dussehra vacation, we will have physical hearings. Judges have no problem with physical courts." "We hope that there are no more (COVID-19) waves and most probably post-Dussehra vacations, we can go for the physical hearing," he added.

Currently, the top court is working on a hybrid system of hearing cases where lawyers have the option to choose whether to appear physically or through video conference. However, most lawyers are preferring virtual mode. Dussehra break in the apex court will be from October 11 to 16.

CJI Ramana also said 50 per cent representation of women in the judiciary is a matter of right while speaking about the under-representation of women in the judiciary. "It is high time we have 50 per cent representation of women in the judiciary. It is your right. It is not a matter of charity," CJI said.

He further said that an important focus area is to increase gender diversity in legal education. "I strongly advocate reservation of a significant percentage of seats in law schools and universities for women, as a first step. Ultimately, the inclusion of women judges and lawyers will substantially improve the quality of justice delivery," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)