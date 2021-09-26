FACTBOX-Parliaments where women are the majority, and where they have no voice
Here are lower houses of parliaments with a majority or equal representation of women lawmakers, followed by chambers with the smallest female representation, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a global organisation of parliaments. They are classified according to the percentage of seats held by women in lower or single parliamentary chambers.
Voters in Iceland have elected https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/icelands-ruling-coalition-boosts-majority-preliminary-election-results-show-2021-09-26 Europe's first majority-women parliament, according to final results published on Sunday. Here are lower houses of parliaments with a majority or equal representation of women lawmakers, followed by chambers with the smallest female representation, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a global organisation of parliaments. COUNTRY/PERCENTAGE OF WOMEN * Rwanda 61.3 Cuba 53.4 Iceland 52.4 Nicaragua 50.6 Mexico 50.0 United Arab Emirates 50.0
- Kuwait 1.5 Federated States of Micronesia 0 Papua New Guinea 0 Vanuatu 0 Yemen 0 *The IPU says the data is compiled on the basis of information provided by national parliaments. They are classified according to the percentage of seats held by women in lower or single parliamentary chambers. Source website: https://data.ipu.org/women-ranking?month=9&year=2021
