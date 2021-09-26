Left Menu

Langer also stressed on adhering to the Covid protocols while holding the festival events, the spokesperson said, adding that he also suggested excluding activities involving large gatherings. He also stressed on effective regulation of traffic, fool-proof security, maintenance of roads, streets, beautification of shops and market and sanitation of Katra town, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:52 IST
Arrangements reviewed for Navratra festival at base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer on Sunday visited Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, and reviewed arrangements for the upcoming nine-day-long annual Navratra festival, an official spokesperson said.

Accompanied by senior civil and police officers, including Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Charadeep Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Shailender Singh, Langer conducted on-the-spot inspection of the venues proposed for conducting different activities during the Navratra festival scheduled to commence on October 7, he said.

The divisional commissioner stressed that in view of the Covid pandemic all the activities should be planned according to the standard operating procedure (SOP). Langer also stressed on adhering to the Covid protocols while holding the festival events, the spokesperson said, adding that he also suggested excluding activities involving large gatherings. The highlight of the festival include devotional song contest, wrestling competition, 'Prabhat Pheris', 'Shobha Yatra', 'Mata ki Kahani' recitation and other cultural items, he said.

Langer directed the concerned officers to put in place all necessary arrangements and work in a well-coordinated manner to make preparations well in advance. He also stressed on effective regulation of traffic, fool-proof security, maintenance of roads, streets, beautification of shops and market and sanitation of Katra town, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

