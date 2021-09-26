Iran fails to fully honour agreement on monitoring equipment, IAEA says
Iran has failed to fully honour the terms of a deal struck with the U.N. nuclear watchdog two weeks ago allowing inspectors to service monitoring equipment in the country, the watchdog said on Sunday. Iran allowed International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to replace memory cards in most of the equipment, as agreed on Sept.
Iran has failed to fully honour the terms of a deal struck with the U.N. nuclear watchdog two weeks ago allowing inspectors to service monitoring equipment in the country, the watchdog said on Sunday.
Iran allowed International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to replace memory cards in most of the equipment, as agreed on Sept. 12, the IAEA said. But it did not allowed that to happen at a workshop that makes centrifuge components at the TESA Karaj complex, the watchdog added.
"The (IAEA) Director General (Rafael Grossi) stresses that Iran's decision not to allow Agency access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop is contrary to the agreed terms of the Joint Statement issued on 12 September," the IAEA said.
