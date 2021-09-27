San Marino votes to legalise abortion in historic referendum, official results show
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-09-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 02:05 IST
- Country:
- Italy
The tiny republic of San Marino has voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalising abortion in a referendum, overturning a law dating back to 1865, official results showed on Sunday.
Some 77.28% of voters backed legalisation, against 22.78% who voted "no".
