San Marino votes to legalise abortion in historic referendum, official results show

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-09-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 02:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The tiny republic of San Marino has voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalising abortion in a referendum, overturning a law dating back to 1865, official results showed on Sunday.

Some 77.28% of voters backed legalisation, against 22.78% who voted "no".

