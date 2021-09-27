Bharat Bandh: Delhi-Ghazipur border shut for traffic; jams on Gurgugram border, DND flyway

Traffic movement in Delhi and neighbouring states were hit on Monday as farmers blocked roads and national highways as part of a Bharat Bandh today. Traffic movement at the Ghazipur border was affected and the Delhi Traffic Police closed vehicular movement on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for both carriageways.

Massive traffic snarl was seen at Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital were being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans. The Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway also witnessed massive traffic congestion. Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert on Twitter urging people to avoid Delhi to Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border stretch.

"Gazipur border is closed for traffic from both sides due to farmers' protests via NH 9 and NH 24. Commuters wishing to commute to and from UP may use DND, Vikas Marg, Signature bridge, Wazirabad road etc. The traffic of NH 24 and NH 9 are diverted on Road no 56 to take Maharajpur border, Apsara and Bhopura borders for UP," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Traffic movement was also closed on the Dhansa Border for both carriageways.

The Delhi Police has also closed all the routes leading to the Red Fort in the national capital and barricades were placed on the road as a precautionary measure. Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers' unions, has called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh today to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws.

The bandh has garnered support from more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society. State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh protest.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)