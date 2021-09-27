Thailand to further ease coronavirus restrictions
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:46 IST
Thailand will further ease its coronavirus restrictions later this week, the country's COVID-19 task force said on Monday.
From Oct. 1, some more businesses, which include spas and cinemas, will be allowed to reopen in 29 "dark red" provinces listed under maximum control, including the capital Bangkok, the task force said.
