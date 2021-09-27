Biden's national security adviser Sullivan to meet Saudi crown prince over Yemen - AP

U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to hold discussions over the situation in Yemen, the Associated Press reported.

Sullivan is also expected to meet with deputy defense minster Khalid bin Salman, a brother to the crown prince, according to the report, which cited sources.

