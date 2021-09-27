Left Menu

Biden's national security adviser Sullivan to meet Saudi crown prince over Yemen - AP

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:01 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@jakejsullivan)
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to hold discussions over the situation in Yemen, the Associated Press reported.

Sullivan is also expected to meet with deputy defense minster Khalid bin Salman, a brother to the crown prince, according to the report, which cited sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

