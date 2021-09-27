Japan to lift state of emergency in all regions at month-end -NHK
Japan will lift the coronavirus state of emergency in all regions at the end of September, broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Monday evening that he will discuss whether to lift the state of emergency with a government expert panel on Tuesday.
