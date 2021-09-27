Left Menu

280 kg ganja seized near Nagapattinam port

Nagapattinam, Sep 27 PTI Customs department officials on Monday seized about 280-kg of ganja meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka near the port here. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Customs officials on patrol noticed a group of people loading bags into a boat near Nagapattinam port.

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:32 IST
280 kg ganja seized near Nagapattinam port
  • Country:
  • India

Nagapattinam, Sep 27 (PTI): Customs department officials on Monday seized about 280-kg of ganja meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka near the port here. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Customs officials on patrol noticed a group of people loading bags into a boat near Nagapattinam port. When they went near the boat, the group fled the scene leaving the bags and their motorcycles.

The team found about 280-kg of ganja in 10 bundles inside the boat. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the drug bundles were being loaded to the boat to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. The boat belongs to the owner of a local YouTube channel, the officials said.

Customs officials are on the lookout for 15 people suspected to have been connected with the activity. The exact value of the seized drug would be known only after examination by the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, said officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021