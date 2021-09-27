CBI arrests four in Bengal coal pilferage scam

Left Menu

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore rupees coal pilferage scam in West Bengal, sources in the probe agency said.The four arrested were close aides of Anup Majhi, alias Lala, who is believed to be the key person behind the alleged pilferage of dry fuel from Eastern Coalfields Limited ECL mines in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, they said.The anti-corruption branch of the CBI summoned the four to appear before its officials at the agencys office in Kolkata.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:10 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore rupees coal pilferage scam in West Bengal, sources in the probe agency said.

The four arrested were close aides of Anup Majhi, alias Lala, who is believed to be the key person behind the alleged pilferage of dry fuel from Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) mines in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, they said.

The anti-corruption branch of the CBI summoned the four to appear before its officials at the agency's office in Kolkata. They were nabbed following a brief interrogation. Earlier, the CBI arrested Vikash Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress youth leader Binay Mishra, in connection with the case.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against Lala, the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai, and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

The agency had raided Lala's official premises, residences, and other properties in Asansol, Ranigunj, and Kolkata. A look-out circular had been issued against him.

The CBI is of the view that the scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned mines of ECL, runs into thousands of crores of rupees, and part of the crime proceeds had been transacted through the hawala route for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also joined the probe.

